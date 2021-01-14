The Miz has announced his spot for the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, Miz appeared on TMZ Sports, along with WWE Women’s Tag Team & RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and declared his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Miz said he’s focused on returning to the main event of WrestleMania.

There are now 24 spots open for the Men’s Rumble Match. Miz joins Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Otis as confirmed participants in that match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

