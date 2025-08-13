The Miz appears to be dealing with an injury.

WWE veteran The Miz surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon with a brief video clip promoting his appearance as the special guest host on today’s episode of ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ on The Roku Channel.

Ironically enough, the WWE Superstar will appear as guest host today on the same show that Seth Rollins guest-hosted while “on crutches” with what turned out to be a fake injury, to reveal why he himself is getting by with the assistance of crutches these days.

“Tune into ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ today at 12-3pm est on The Roku Channel,” Miz wrote in the caption of the aforementioned video clip shared via social media. “I will be hosting today and have some big unfortunate news will drop.”

The Miz is scheduled to serve as the host of the returning ‘American Gladiators’ competition series on Prime Video. The show will also feature additional wrestlers, such as AEW stars Wardlow and Kamille, former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs, and former TNA Wrestling star Jessie Godderz.