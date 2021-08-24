The Miz and John Morrison are no more.

After weeks of tension between the former WWE Tag Team Champions, tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW saw The Miz snap on Morrison and leave him laying.

The segment began with celebrity Logan Paul coming out for a Moist TV segment with Morrison. Miz eventually came out and wasn’t happy with how Morrison didn’t introduce him. Miz and Morrison ended up arguing as Paul left, and Xavier Woods came out to interrupt them. Miz then faced Woods in singles action while Morrison supported him from ringside. Morrison tried to interfere a few times during the match but this back-fired and Woods for the win.

After the match, Morrison apologized and said it was an accident, and continued joking around to try and smooth things over with his longtime friend. Miz snapped and attacked Morrison as fans booed the turn. Miz ended up putting Morrison back down with a Skull Crushing Finale as the boos got louder.

It looks like Miz vs. Morrison will take place during next Monday’s RAW as Morrison was later featured in a backstage segment where he said he will put an end to the partnership when he gets “that son of a bitch” in the ring next week.

Stay tuned for more on plans for The Miz and Morrison. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW in San Diego:

"I should have been fighting for titles at #SummerSlam, instead I was shot with a squirt gun!" A fuming @mikethemiz looks to evaporate his troubles.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/K9vPNqdWW5 — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2021

