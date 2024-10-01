R-Truth returned on WWE Raw this week and got the band back together.

Little did he know it would be for the final time.

As noted, R-Truth returned for the first time since being hit with five Tsunami Splashes by Bronson Reed several weeks ago on WWE Raw.

During the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, Truth informed The Miz in a backstage segment that Awesome Truth were back in action, as he got them a match against AOP of The Final Testament.

Later in the show, the two teams squared off, however when Truth made a hot tag to Miz to make a big comeback for his team, Miz instead turned around and laid out Truth with a big kick.

Miz then walked off, leaving Truth to the wolves to get beaten by AOP. Miz tore off his Awesome Truth shirt and left him laying to a chorus of boos from the fans inside the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.