New WWE Champion The Miz recently spoke with Bleacher Report to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how the A-lister believes he is in his prime, and how he’s potentially cooking up another “Hate Me Now” video, the famous vignette that played prior to his WrestleMania 27 bout with John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the famous “Hate Me Now” vignette that played before WrestleMania 27:

I’ve already texted Adam DeNucci, who did my ‘Hate Me Now’ vignette for WrestleMania and said, ‘Ready for Part 2 whenever you are!’ He did an absolutely incredible job. To this day, I don’t think there’s a vignette that showcased a period of someone’s career in such a short amount of time. Literally, I think the thing was three minutes long, and you can see the ascent of my career, and he just showcased it perfectly and did an amazing job. I’m very thankful that he made that because honestly, when I was going out there, I don’t think the audience was fully invested in me, but when that ‘Hate Me Now’ vignette aired, I think people were like, ‘Woah, OK.’ I think it got people behind me 100 percent and that was the icing on the cake that I needed. I was very thankful for that, and I’m hoping we can do another one.

Says his dad has already asked when he’s going to lose the title:

My dad was like, ‘Wait, you won? It’s the world championship, right, Mike? The big one?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He goes, ‘Oh, that’s great. When are you going to lose it?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, Dad. Can you pat me on the back for a little bit while I have it?’ But yeah, it’s really cool and my mom is always immensely proud of me with everything that I do..

Believes he’s in his prime: