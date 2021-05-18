WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with Forbes about a number of different topics, including the ratings success of “Miz & Mrs,” looks back on his #1 Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranking, and how he believes longtime partner John Morrison should be challenging for the WWE title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Looks back on #1 ranking in PWI from 2011:

“When I did the interview [with Pro Wrestling Illustrated], we were all talking; It’s amazing, it’s incredible. When I see the cover, and I’m on it, and I’m like ‘Wow, that’s amazing…’ and it says ‘Yeah, he’s Really No. 1…’ and it’s like ‘Come on! I just did amazing interview!’ That’s the mentality that everyone has when I win something. But the thing is, all I care about is that people are talking. That’s it. And when I won the WWE Championship for the second time, nobody believed that was gonna happen, and if you looked at the ratings—and I know you probably did—they went up. And they went up the next week.”

On ratings success of Miz & Mrs:

“With Miz and Mrs’ success…Top 5 in cable [last] week, our ratings are through the roof! I think USA is absolutely happy with our show and everything we’ve been doing. It’s a great show. Honestly, it’s the only thing I get on the internet that is absolutely positive 100%. With Miz and Mrs, people seem to really gravitate toward that, and our fanbase is only getting bigger.”

Believes John Morrison should be competing for a main event title:

“I don’t see myself and John Morrison splitting up for a very long time, if ever. I don’t see that happening. We’re too connected, we have too much chemistry and we still have more to go. John pushes me more than anybody else in WWE. Right now, he is just absolutely incredible, he is on a tear, and I think if he’s not in the main event scene going for the WWE or Universal Championship in the next year I think this is something we’re missing in WWE.”