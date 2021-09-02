Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz is celebrating 15 years since his main roster in-ring debut for the company.

Tuesday marked 15 years since Miz made his in-ring debut on the September 1, 2006 SmackDown episode. He defeated WWE Legend Tatanka that night. Miz took to Instagram to mark the milestone, thanking his fans.

“Much love to the Mizfits that have shown support from the beginning. Much love to the haters as well. [sunglasses emoji],” he wrote.

The Miz has gone on to become a two-time WWE Champion, an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a two-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and a two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. He is also the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion, the twenty-fifth Triple Crown Champion, and the fifth Grand Slam Champion under the current format.

The Miz is currently feuding with former tag team partner John Morrison on RAW. They were scheduled to wrestle this past Monday night but the match was nixed and The Miz was not backstage for the show. There is no word yet on when he will be back in action.

WWE also celebrated The Miz on Instagram with a clip from his debut match 15 years ago. You can see both posts below:

