As The Miz approaches his 20-year anniversary with WWE, the former WWE Champion is already looking ahead to the company’s next wave of talent.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, The Miz reflected on his upcoming milestone and admitted that while he’s accomplished plenty in his career, he’s still motivated by the prospect of stepping into the ring with WWE’s rising stars.

“Man, I look at it and I think like, ‘wow, I did so much, but there’s so much more I wanna do,’” Miz said. “It’s more of like, I look at the new crop of talent that is coming into WWE and it excites me. I look at the talent and I go, my God, some of these guys, the abilities that they have are just, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Miz went on to praise several names in particular, starting with Je’Von Evans.

“You look at Je’Von Evans, I’ve never seen anyone, he says he’s bouncy, it’s true. You watch the guy, he bounces everywhere and it gets me excited. It’s like, I wanna wrestle that guy.”

He also pointed to Trick Williams’ charisma before comparing Oba Femi to one of WWE’s all-time great powerhouses.

“I look at Trick Williams, I look at the charisma, I look at the connection with the audience. I’m like, I wanna work that guy. I look at Oba Femi and I go, I don’t wanna work that guy because I feel like that guy is the next Brock Lesnar. He is the next big thing and it will hurt, but I think he is in the proper spot where he needs to be, and I’m excited to see where Oba Femi takes it and goes.”

Miz also had high praise for Sol Ruca, even throwing in a playful challenge.

“Then you look at Sol Ruca, the girl is probably the best athlete out of anyone, men or women in all of WWE. Some of the things she’s able to do. By the way, I do think I could do a handstand longer than her. I have challenged her to that and she walked away.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miz joked about his recent absence from WWE television, placing the blame on both Danhausen and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

“I was made into a vegetable. I’ve been made into a zombie for the past four months, and I haven’t been on TV in a month because of him. I blame Danhausen. I blame Nick Aldis. Those are the two people I blame.”

He then poked fun at Aldis for allowing Danhausen’s actions to happen.

“Nick Aldis for allowing a person to electrocute his superstars. I mean, honestly, he’s so busy with Gunther that he forgot that his job was to be general manager and protect his talent.”