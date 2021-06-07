The Miz did an interview with Sports Illustrated and during it, he spoke about the injury that has put him on the sidelines as an active in-ring performer.
It’s been reported that Miz suffered a torn ACL during his Zombie Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash against Damian Priest. The severity of the ACL tear for Miz is unknown. If it’s a fully torn ACL, it means The Miz could miss up to 7-9 months.
“I love reading reports about my injury,” Mizanin says. “It’s amazing. It’s all usually wrong. I was reading stuff about me like, ‘What? Where are they finding this information?’ I hadn’t even released anything that I was even injured. As far as I’m concerned, everyone keeps asking me how I’m feeling, and I feel like a million bucks—and I’m going to be on WWE TV every week like I always am.”
Miz did provide some clarity regarding his injury status.
“I’ll be out for a little bit of time. I’ve seen that I’ll be out nine months. I don’t plan on being out nine months. I was on TV last Monday, and I’m going to be on TV every week.”
He continued, “We always tell children not to try what we do at home because it’s a very dangerous sport, and I’m a person that had never been injured in a WWE ring for my entire career. I had a match, and did I get injured? Yes, the answer is yes, I did get injured. How long will I be out? To be completely honest, I don’t even know that. I’m just working on physical therapy, getting everything back to 100% so I can give the audience exactly what they want.”