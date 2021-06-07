The Miz did an interview with Sports Illustrated and during it, he spoke about the injury that has put him on the sidelines as an active in-ring performer.

It’s been reported that Miz suffered a torn ACL during his Zombie Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash against Damian Priest. The severity of the ACL tear for Miz is unknown. If it’s a fully torn ACL, it means The Miz could miss up to 7-9 months.

“I love reading reports about my injury,” Mizanin says. “It’s amazing. It’s all usually wrong. I was reading stuff about me like, ‘What? Where are they finding this information?’ I hadn’t even released anything that I was even injured. As far as I’m concerned, everyone keeps asking me how I’m feeling, and I feel like a million bucks—and I’m going to be on WWE TV every week like I always am.”

Miz did provide some clarity regarding his injury status.