The Miz and Joe Tessitore have been tapped to host the official pre-show for tonight’s WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

The inaugural Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place tonight from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the main card airing live on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the show, WWE will present an official pre-show on YouTube beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, with The Miz and Joe Tessitore serving as hosts.

The Miz confirmed his involvement in a post shared via his official X account on Sunday.

“Lesson 11 of the MIZ Method: Set the tone,” Miz wrote. “First-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event. 7:30 — YouTube Pre-Show. I’m hosting.”

The former WWE Champion made it clear that his duties won’t end once the pre-show wraps up.

“8:00 — NBC. I’m all over it,” he continued. “New night. Always Must See.”

In the video itself, which shows him standing inside an empty State Farm Arena next to the pre-show podium just hours before showtime, Miz closed by saying, “you’re not gonna wanna miss it!”

Tonight’s Sunday Night’s Main Event lineup features Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker, Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin, as well as a six-woman tag-team match.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from Atlanta, GA.