WWE superstar The Miz recently appeared on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the A-Lister sharing praise for John Morrison and giving his thoughts on his current feud with Edge. Highlights from the interview are below.

Credits John Morrison for being an out-of-the-box thinker:

“If you want to be in the entertainment industry, you have to be a sponge and you have to be willing to fail. As much as you [Freddie Prinze Jr.] said I was the glue in Miz & Morrison, it’s not true. Morrison is such an out-of-the-box thinker. He would think of the oddest, weird things that aren’t supposed to work and then we would come together and make them work. We had such great chemistry, and he’s so smart and able, and willing, and we both push each other to be the best that we possibly can, so we’re both the glue in that. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. John pushes me to be the best Superstar I could possibly be and he always has.”

Thoughts on his current feud with Edge:

“There’s no denying Edge’s talent. Edge is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. If you know anything about me, I am all about respect. No matter how hard I try, and no matter what I do, it always feels like I’m over-ridden, like everyone just puts me aside. If I take out and beat a person like Edge, a Superstar like Edge, who is decorated and respected. If you beat him, then they can’t help but respect you. The fans, critics, like, everyone. Everyone is like, ‘yeah Miz is great on the mic but his matches are like..’ You read into things a lot. All you want is respect and you want people to cheer you, to pat you on the back. When you’ve heard you suck for the past sixteen years, you know, you just want people to be like, maybe he doesn’t suck, maybe he’s really good and maybe he deserves our respect.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)