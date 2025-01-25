Actor Matthew McConaughey was in attendance at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Austin, TX.

McConaughey was shown sitting in the front row, where he gave fans the “Hook Em” horn sign.

Later in the show, Kevin Owens confronted McConaughey and dared him to step over the barricade. This led to Jimmy Uso coming out to make the save.

The Miz has been moved to the WWE SmackDown brand.

In a backstage segment, The Miz met with WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and was told that he is now part of the blue brand.

The Miz wasn’t happy about this, saying that The Wyatt Sicks were also on WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis also announced in a backstage segment that Damian Priest has been moved to the WWE SmackDown brand.

Aldis suggested a match between Priest and Carmelo Hayes for later tonight, which Priest agreed to.

And finally, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.