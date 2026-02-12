WWE’s developmental system has evolved dramatically over the past two decades. What was once a sink-or-swim environment built on intimidation, physical punishment, and locker room hierarchy has shifted toward structured coaching, sports science, and brand management. For many fans, that change was overdue.

But not everyone who came through the old system believes it failed them.

The Miz, who entered WWE through Tough Enough in 2005 before being sent to Deep South Wrestling, recently reflected on his early training under Bill DeMott and Al Snow. DeMott later exited WWE amid numerous allegations involving bullying, slurs, and fostering an unsafe environment. The subject remains controversial. Yet Miz made it clear he does not view his experience through that lens.

“I know some people have gotten flak, some trainers like Bill have gotten flak; I’m happy that I was trained by Bill,” Miz explained during a conversation on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. He grouped DeMott and Snow together in crediting them for laying the foundation of his career. “I’m happy that I was trained by Al Snow, because they taught me what I needed to know to get to here, to this level.”

For Miz, the results speak loudly. Few performers have navigated the locker room politics and fan skepticism he faced early in his run. Coming from reality television, he was viewed by many as an outsider. He was publicly removed from the locker room at one point in his career. He endured crowd rejection before mastering character work to transform that hostility into fuel.

Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, contextualized the training environment as part of a broader generational philosophy. “Whether right or wrong, they’re trying to weed out the weak; because you can’t come up here and be weak,” he observed. That sentiment captures the mindset of wrestling’s older guard, where mental toughness was considered as essential as physical conditioning.

The Undertaker acknowledged that the business has changed and likely needed to. Still, he defended the core principle of struggle shaping performers. “Does it need to be the extreme that I went through or [The Miz] went through? No; absolutely not, but there is there’s that sense of true struggle,” Calaway concluded.

This debate cuts deeper than nostalgia. It speaks to how the industry defines preparation. Is hardship a necessary crucible that forges resilience, or was it an outdated culture that protected bad behavior under the banner of toughness? Miz’s stance does not dismiss the accusations against DeMott. Instead, it complicates the narrative by showing how two wrestlers can emerge from the same environment with different interpretations.

The broader implication for professional wrestling lies in how talent is developed and evaluated. Modern WWE emphasizes media training, safety protocols, and long-term sustainability. Yet the mythology of “paying dues” still resonates in locker rooms and among veterans who believe that struggle builds credibility and character.

As the industry continues to professionalize, stories like Miz’s remind fans that wrestling’s evolution is not linear. It is layered with conflicting experiences, generational pride, and differing definitions of what it takes to survive at the top level.