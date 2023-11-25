The Miz ‘interviewed’ John Cena on WWE Monday Night Raw a few months ago although the 16-time WWE World Champion was absent from the show.

In a segment, Miz addressed an ‘invisible’ Cena, referencing Cena’s famous ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase. The Miz recently shared his experience on the segment on the “TNT Sports” podcast.

“I got told by one of the writers, they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to interview John Cena.’ And I go, ‘He’s not on RAW, like he’s not there.’ And they go, ‘Exactly.’ And I go, ‘Invisible John Cena? This is the best!’ So, we were sitting there writing it and we were like ‘alright, how do we make this absolutely incredible?’ And I was like, ‘I got to hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale,’ you know, but you can’t just hit him, you got to play it a little bit, right, like he’s there. The way the audience reacted to it was so perfect and it helped so much.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes