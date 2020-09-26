WWE superstar The Miz was a recent guest on Uncool with Alexa Bliss to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On forgetting his line on Monday Night Raw during the Diva Search in 2006:

I forgot the phone number at the Diva Search and I was the host of the show, and I literally forgot everything. When you’re a host and you don’t have cue cards, you don’t have a teleprompter, you’re just out there and if you forget the phone number that everyone has to call to vote in on, guess what? That’s not a good thing, and it’s not like it was on a board or anything like that I can actually read off of. When that happens, you get this kind of knot in your stomach, you get a panic, you get a cold sweat going, and I never felt that before in my life. And when that happened, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ This is what happened, and I froze. Everything just went white and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and thank God that the producers played someone’s music because I was like, ‘I’m gone; I have nowhere else to go,” Miz added. “I couldn’t do anything, and it was the most embarrassing thing and I’ll never forget it. I went up to Vince and I go, ‘That will never happen again. I am so sorry,’ and he goes, ‘No, I know it will never happen again. You will work on it.’ And I worked, and I worked, and I worked, and sometimes, I still get those moments of, ‘Oh my God. I don’t know what to say,’ but then it just ends up happening.

Advice he would give to his younger self:

Everything’s going to be okay. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep positive, focus on what you want and go after it, find the tools that you need. And I’ve told this, by the way, to my friends who are always — my friends from high school are always near and dear to me, and so we always have very in-depth conversations. And sometimes, we were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I want to do this.’ Some of them are like, ‘I want to do what you’re doing. I want to be behind the scenes’. ‘Well, what are you doing to do that?’ When I figured out what I wanted, I said, ‘Okay, I want to be a WWE Superstar.’ I’m six foot nothing, I’m 200 and nothing pounds. I am not the quintessential WWE Superstar, especially back then,” Miz continued. “Back then, it was 6’7, 280 pounds of solid muscle. What are the tools that I can get for myself that can get me to where I need to be? I said I need a nutritionist, and I didn’t have money by the way. I literally found a guy that would write me meal plans for a hundred bucks a month, and so, I would work my butt off doing speaking engagements from The Real World while trying to live in LA. I was also in UPW, an independent wrestling school, I was in improv classes at The Groundlings and Improve Olympics, I was in acting classes, and to top it all off, I would find speaking engagements where I can speak in front of a large audience so I can figure out how to motivate an audience and how to guide an audience.

How he took improv classes to help improve his character in WWE:

Well, fast forward four years later, I was in Los Angeles and I was taking acting classes, improv classes, and taking classes at UPW, trying to become a WWE Superstar. So, I mean, it just goes to show that even if you don’t do it in school, you can still do it later on.

You can watch the full episode here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)