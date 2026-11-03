The Miz has come a long way from his days as a reality television personality on MTV’s The Real World.

Now a WWE Grand Slam Champion and one of the company’s most accomplished performers of the past two decades, the veteran WWE Superstar recently reflected on a time when he never believed a career in professional wrestling was possible.

During an appearance on Q104.3 New York, The Miz discussed his childhood aspirations and explained why becoming a WWE Superstar initially seemed unrealistic.

“Well, as a kid, I never thought I could be a WWE superstar. Like, the guys back then, Hulk Hogan, 6’7″, you know… pythons, he had huge muscles and I didn’t have that. I wasn’t big by any means. So there was, that was out of the question. I wanted to be a baseball player, basketball player, football player. Like that was the dream, right?”

When asked about his athletic abilities growing up, The Miz acknowledged that while he enjoyed success in several sports, he never considered himself an exceptional athlete.

“I was average. My dad would say I was average. I would say I was really good. I was the captain of my baseball team, captain of my cross country team. I mean, I was very good at all sports, but I wasn’t exceptional. Like it takes the top, like 0.1% to become a professional in anything, correct? So, it never really dawned on me that I could become a WWE superstar. Huge fan. But then I got on The Real World, which was literally kind of right down the street in Greenwich Village. So I got on The Real World, and from there, I said, you know what? If I could be on The Real World, maybe, just maybe, I could become a WWE superstar. Because I always loved the theatrics. I loved the athleticism. I loved the storylines, the larger life characters. I loved everything about it. I just never thought I could do it, and until I said, I’m gonna try it.”

The Miz ultimately made the transition from reality television to WWE in the mid-2000s, beginning a career that would eventually include multiple world championship reigns and numerous other accolades.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former WWE Champion discussed what separates the company’s biggest stars from the rest of the roster.

According to The Miz, reaching the top is one thing, but remaining there requires an ability to handle pressure that many performers never fully develop.

“I’ve seen so many people come and go in WWE, people thinking that, you know, these are going to be the next big stars. In some way, somehow, it just doesn’t fall in their favor, and then you sometimes see… these guys that are always at the top, and you’re wondering, why are they always at the top? There’s a special, unique ability about them. The Roman Reigns’ is the CM Punk’s, the Cody Rhodes’. There’s something about them. The reason they’re always at the top of the tippity top is because they’re able to handle the pressure that nobody else understands what it takes to be a huge success in WWE, and Sami Zayn’s finding that out right now.”

The Miz’s comments come as Sami Zayn continues to establish himself among WWE’s top names, with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion preparing for a high-profile showdown against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.