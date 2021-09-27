Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz will be dancing the Tango during the second episode of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars season 30 tonight.

As noted, The Miz and partner Witney Carson danced the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS on last week’s season premiere, and scored a 24 out of 40. The first elimination of this season will take place tonight.

The Miz took to Twitter today and cut promos on his DWTS opponents, which you can see below.

On a related note, The Miz appeared on Sunday’s season two finale of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. He competed against Cheryl Burke and winner Jason Alexander, and came in second. Miz was competing to earn money for Connor’s Cure. He earned just over $50,000 for the charity.

You can see a few related tweets and a post-show interview from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune below.

In other news on The Miz, Nickelodeon announced today that the former WWE Champion will be one of the guests on the current season of hit pre-school series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate as the network just ordered additional season 4 episodes. The episodes will begin airing on Monday, September 27 but there’s no word on when the episode with The Miz will air.

You can see related tweets on DWTS and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune below:

.@mikethemiz is familiar with a little competition 👊 and he’s ready to win big for @ConnorsCure 🙌 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/6XQ47IKCX4 — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) September 27, 2021

Secret I learned. ALWAYS BUY A VOWEL. ALWAYS!!!! Watching #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

Who’s watching Celebrity @WheelofFortune not gonna lie…me spinning the wheel is dare I say #Awesome. #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

Dress rehearsal for @DancingABC was 🔥🔥🔥. Ready for tomorrow’s Tango. Are you? pic.twitter.com/knGFIxrNd4 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

If you thought @DancingABC was AWESOME last week…wait until tonight! Don’t forget, you can vote 10x tonight during #DWTS from 8-10pm ET by texting Miz to 21523!!! pic.twitter.com/N5BpKju4Fi — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

Cutting promos on my @DancingABC competitors. @mattjames919 ur up. Be sure to vote by texting Miz to 21523 during #DWTS 8-10pm Est. You can vote 10x. pic.twitter.com/SEkE7iassw — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

Cutting promos on my @DancingABC competitors. @MeloraHardin ur up. Be sure to vote by texting Miz to 21523 during #DWTS 8-10pm Est. You can vote 10x. #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/byjKe6r22U — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

Cutting promos on my @DancingABC competitors. @itsjojosiwa ur up. Be sure to vote by texting Miz to 21523 during #DWTS 8-10pm Est. You can vote 10x. pic.twitter.com/9kIW8u2Bmh — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2021

