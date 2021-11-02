Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz has been eliminated from ABC’s thirtieth season of Dancing With The Stars.

Monday’s DWTS episode had a Queen-theme. Miz and dance pro Witney Carson first went with a foxtrot to Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga” single, and later performed the jive relay with two other low-scoring couples, to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” single. They failed to advance as they came up short with a score of 32 out of 40, tied with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach for the lowest score of the night on the initial performance.

The bottom two couples of the night were Miz and Witney, along with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Team Miz ended up getting the elimination.

The Miz received praise from the judges for most of his DWTS performances, making it to Week 7 of the competition.

Miz has not commented on his elimination as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

There is no word on when The Miz will return to the WWE RAW storylines, but it should be in the near future. He had been feuding with former tag team partner John Morrison when he was taken off TV for Dancing With The Stars, right before their first match was to take place in the feud. Miz and Morrison were both drafted to stay on RAW.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz. You can see his various DWTS performances and last night’s elimination below:

