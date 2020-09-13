WWE superstar The Miz took to Twitter earlier today to explain why he got Mandy Rose traded from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw. The A-lister writes, “With less distractions @otiswwe can now focus on the @wwe Universal Championship. Everyone should be thanking me.”

Dolph Ziggler responded to a tweet made by WWE recalling a 2012 world title match between the Show-Off and the champion at the time, Sheamus. Ziggler praises Sheamus by writing, “The greatest utility player this business has ever seen. No one else even comes close. Many things in wrestling are debatable, this isn’t.”