Long before The Miz became one of WWE’s most reliable crossover stars, his path into the company was anything but straightforward. Today, his résumé reads like that of a made man, world championships, WrestleMania moments, mainstream visibility, but getting through the door required navigating a reality-TV stigma he actively tried to avoid.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Miz detailed how his first attempt to enter WWE through Tough Enough never even got off the ground. “I wanted to try out for ‘Tough Enough’ Season 2,” he recalled. “I asked MTV, I said ‘Hey, I want to try out for this,’ and they were like ‘You can’t try out.’” At the time, reality TV crossovers were tightly controlled. “Back then you couldn’t mix-match—unless you were Real World Challenge—you couldn’t mix-match reality shows. It wasn’t a thing back then.”

With Tough Enough off the table, Miz stayed the course at Ultimate Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles, sharpening his fundamentals while weighing the risks of the reality-show route. “So I had to stick with UPW in Los Angeles, continue learning the art of professional wrestling,” he said. The hesitation ran deeper than logistics. Miz had already heard whispers about how Tough Enough alumni were viewed once they reached WWE locker rooms. “I started [hearing] rumblings… that if you were on ‘Tough Enough,’ you weren’t respected.”

Respect, he emphasized, mattered more than exposure. “I wanted respect, right?” Miz explained. “I felt like people were gonna see me on a reality show and instantly say, ‘he just wants his 15 minutes of fame.’ Which, by the way, I did!” Still, he knew that perception could follow him forever—and potentially make an already difficult locker room environment even harsher.

Ironically, the opportunity he tried to sidestep eventually came knocking anyway. WWE reached out directly and invited him to a large Tough Enough tryout, reportedly involving around 50 hopefuls. Even then, Miz sought advice before committing, calling longtime WWE veteran Simon Dean. “I was like: ‘Would you do this? Like, I want respect in the business. I don’t want people to look at me as ‘the Tough Enough Guy,’” Miz said. “Because if you watch the Tough Enough people back then? They got it!”

His concern wasn’t unfounded. “Other names from Tough Enough were not respected in WWE,” Miz noted, explaining that once the locker room soured on them, exits often followed. “So I knew I needed people to teach me inside the ring, and I knew I needed the respect, and if I went on ‘Tough Enough,’ I wouldn’t get that.” Dean’s counterpoint was simple: the prize was a million dollars, and Miz’s earlier WWE tryouts, outside the reality-TV system, had gone nowhere.

Once committed, the process proved every bit as brutal as advertised. Miz recalled his first day vividly. “Recalling the first ever day of ‘Tough Enough,’” he said, “I had to take around 500 bumps on the first day.” The toll was immediate; one contestant, a military veteran, quit on the spot. Miz survived not only that day, but a mass cut that eliminated 18 competitors soon after. “They put us through the ringer on Tough Enough,” he said. “But you had to earn it, right? You had to see who wanted to be there.”

That framing adds context to how WWE once used Tough Enough as both a talent funnel and a pressure cooker. The show wasn’t designed to protect prospects, it was meant to expose who could withstand scrutiny, physical punishment, and locker room skepticism all at once.

Looking back, Miz’s initial fear of the Tough Enough label never fully disappeared, but he outworked it. The same pipeline he worried would define him became the proving ground that hardened him, setting the stage for a career built not just on opportunity, but on persistence in the face of perception.

Transcript: WrestlingInc