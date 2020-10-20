As seen in the video below, TMZ Sports recently caught up with The Miz and asked him about retired former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier possibly making the transition to pro wrestling.

Cormier has expressed interest in a potential run with WWE, and has discussed the possibility in media interviews. He has also confirmed talks with WWE. Rumors have Cormier possibly doing commentary work with WWE, and a special in-ring appearance or two. You can click here for the latest on Cormier and WWE from September.

Miz was asked about Cormier possibly making the transition, and he responded with his thoughts on how very few people can be as successful as Ronda Rousey was.

“It’s very difficult,” Miz said of the transition. “Not many people are able to do it, not many people can be as successful as Ronda Rousey was. She came in and really did a tremendous job in just acclimating to our style of professional wrestling. She did a great job and if he can do that, that’s fantastic, but some people just can’t get it.”

The interviewer pointed out how Cormier has the charisma needed for WWE.

Miz responded, “It takes a little more than charisma to be a successful Superstar.”

Miz was then asked what the “trick” is for making it in WWE.

“There isn’t a trick,” he responded. “If there was a trick, then everyone can do a trick. Honestly, this is one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever seen in entertainment because it’s live, it’s in your face, it’s athleticism, it’s entertainment. You have to have all these different realms, and bring it all into one.”

The interviewer then asked Miz what advice he would give Cormier if the heavyweight fighter is able to bring it all together.

“Stick with it,” Miz responded. “Because there’s a lot of reasons that will tear you apart from it. That’s the best advice I’d ever gotten when I was first starting in WWE, not even in WWE, before WWE when I was in independent wrestling. I asked some Superstars what would be the best advice, the best advice I got was stick with it. Because I watched so many people quit, I watched so many people look at it and go, ‘This is too hard on my body, too hard on everything, I don’t like traveling.’ There’s always an excuse, you know? Screw the excuse.”

Miz continued, “I made the jump from reality TV to WWE so I can’t sit there and say, ‘How dare a person come in there.’ Of course people want to be a WWE Superstar, it’s one of the best jobs out there. I literally love my job. I was thinking about that the other day, ‘God, I’ve been here 15 years.’ Not many people can say they’ve been at their job for 15 years and actually still like it, and enjoy it, and every time I’m out there I have a blast.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.