The Miz Has Big Goal for John Morrison, Who He Wants to Face at WWE SummerSlam, More

WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he has a match in mind for he and John Morrison at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.
Miz revealed that he wants to face Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak at WWE’s biggest show of the summer.
“Any time I get to beat up Daniel Bryan, it’s one of my favorite things to do in WWE,” Miz said of the potential match. “And any time I get to beat up a person that envies Daniel Bryan, that’s also one of my favorite things, too.”
Miz praised his tag team partner and said he wants to help him win the WWE Title. He noted that his current goal is to get Morrison to the WWE Title.
“John will be WWE Champion, and it’s my goal to get him there,” Miz said. “He would be an outstanding WWE Champion. Some of the stuff he can do is incredible, he’s so entertaining. He’s a friend that has my back, and I have his, too.”
He added, “But working with John, I’ve never had more fun in my life. John really pushes me to do things I’m normally not as comfortable doing.”
Miz also spoke about working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the recent outbreak of positive coronavirus test results in WWE, the veteran Superstar said he feels comfortable with WWE’s testing policy and safety procedures, and he feels safe every time he walks into the Performance Center to tape TV.
“I feel safe every time I walk into the PC,” Miz said of working during the COVID-19 pandemic. “WWE is really looking out for us. Everyone is getting tested, they’re doing their due diligence. WWE is giving people entertainment. People need entertainment right now, some fun, and that’s what we’re giving them every week.”
