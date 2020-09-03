– As noted, The IIconics were forced to disband after losing to The Riott Squad on this week’s WWE RAW. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, but there have been rumors on Royce getting a singles push as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is high up on her.

The latest episode of WWE Playlist features The IIconics’ defining moments, as seen below:

– The season finale of the USA Network’s Cannonball game show will air tonight at 8pm ET, featuring host The Miz.

Miz will be taking Twitter questions from fans tonight on the Entertainment Weekly page, as seen below. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskMikeMizanin hashtag.

The Miz also tweeted this promo for the finale:

Watch out for the splash zone! The #Cannonball season finale airs at 8/7c on @usa_network, and @mikethemiz is ready to answer all your questions tonight too. 🙌 Use #AskMikeMizanin to submit yours. pic.twitter.com/M5AnG4KKb0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 3, 2020

