Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz will make his dancing debut on season 30 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars tonight at 8pm ET.

DWTS has not announced the professional partner that The Miz will be dancing with, but he will be dancing the cha-cha-cha tonight.

Fans can vote for The Miz by texting MIZ to 21523 between 8pm and 2am ET. Voting will also be open at dwtsvote.abc.com, and each person can vote up to 10 times.

The Miz, who is celebrating the 2nd birthday of daughter Madison today, tweeted on tonight’s premiere and wrote, “OTE for this hunk on @dancingabc TONIGHT. Text MIZ to 21523 and/ or go to http://Dwtsvote.abc.com. Voting starts at 8/7c and goes until 2am. You can vote up to 10 times. #DWTS”

VOTE for this hunk on @dancingabc TONIGHT. Text MIZ to 21523 and/ or go to https://t.co/tXPWNKESCB. Voting starts at 8/7c and goes until 2am. You can vote up to 10 times. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/R1dmSRztJT — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 20, 2021

