WWE superstar the Miz recently spoke with EOnline to comment on last night’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where the A-lister was tossed quite early into the rumble matchup thanks to an outside distraction from Latin Rapper Bad Bunny. He would later be on the receiving end of a top-rope crossbody from the popular musician as payback for their encounter earlier in the evening.

Miz begins by reminds fans how difficult the Rumble matchup can be, especially when you are distracted by outside forces.

By the way, I was dominating, I think I took out like six people right away. Then Bad Bunny comes out and distracts me. Look, I know that you have to have a head on a swivel when you’re in the Royal Rumble match, but not from outside distractions. To top it off, Bad Bunny gets on the top rope, jumps off it onto me to, not only disrespect me but, embarrass me. Not only in front of my peers, but in front of the millions watching at home. So, you can only imagine how upset I was and still am to this day.

He later invites Bad Bunny to tonight’s Raw, and even pitches a future collaboration between them.

Maybe he should come to Monday Night Raw, where we can discuss what happened. And maybe I can make him understand the error in his ways. Maybe he’ll apologize and maybe, guess what, we’ll do a collab. My favorite part about being a WWE superstar is everyone thinks they can do it. This has taken years upon years of hardcore training to become a professional wrestler, a WWE superstar. To be a WWE superstar, you are the cream of the crop. You are the best in your division. Look, he’s the best at music. Stick to music. Honestly, if I took him under my wing, maybe, just maybe, he’d be ready. But, anybody else? I don’t think so.

Check out his full interview here.