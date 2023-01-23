The Miz remembers winning the Intercontinental Championship for the eighth time in his career.

The A-Lister took to Twitter to reflect on the victory, which took place five years ago today on Monday Night Raw. On that night, Miz dethroned Roman Reigns after hitting him with his signature Skull Crushing Finale finisher.

He writes, “Five years since my 8th #IntercontinentalTitle win on the 25th Anniversary of #WWERaw…. oh and beating @RomanReigns #ICTitle.”

Reigns will be holding a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn on tomorrow’s Raw XXX show.