WWE released a sneak peek of the upcoming 24 episode on former world champion The Miz, which includes a clip of the time the A-lister forgot his lines during the Divas search, and how he thought he was going to lose his job immediately after. Hear the full story below.

Says he thought he was going to get fired because he forgot his lines:

“I did the Diva Search casting special, and then we brought them into the ring. There’s no cue cards, there’s no teleprompter. It’s just in your memory and you need to go, go, go. We were live, by the way, so you don’t get a second take. A cold sweat came over me and my entire mind went blank. And I could hear the audience — you can feel an audience drain out and know that you are messing up. The most important thing I had to remember was the phone number — and I forgot it. So, I looked on my wrist. I was sweating so much that it erased off my wrist. I remember going backstage and thinking, ‘I am going to get fired.”

What Vince McMahon told him afterwards:

“I walk back, I went over to Vince and I’m like, ‘I am so sorry, I apologize. This will never happen again. I will make sure it won’t happen again’ and he goes, ‘I know it won’t happen again. He took me aside, and said, ‘Bullet points, kid. You need to learn bullet points and I know you will do better next time because you’ll have to do it next Friday.’ So it was like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired.’”

See the clip below.