– Below is new video of The Miz showing off his Money In the Bank briefcase during a photo shoot backstage at tonight’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Miz defeated Otis at WWE Hell In a Cell last night to win the briefcase and title shot, thanks to a heel turn by Tucker, and has been teasing that he may cash-in on new WWE Champion Randy Orton during tonight’s RAW.

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk turns 42 years old today while former WCW star Kevin Sullivan turns 71, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan turns 51, and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Taka Michinoku turns 47. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday of Nicole Bass.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.