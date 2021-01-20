The Miz recently did an interview with Sun Sport to discuss who he would put on his Mount Rushmore of Wrestlers.

This is where he named himself, The Ultimate Warrior, The Rock, and John Cena. Here are some of the highlights:

Ultimate Warrior: “I was walking by and saw his dressing room. The door was open. From a distance, I could see he was in there. I was like, ‘Man, I should go and introduce myself and tell him how much of a fan I was. But I thought, ‘Nah, it’s the Hall of Fame, he probably has a long speech – I’ll wait until I see him again.’ I never did get to see him again.”

The Rock: “The Rock made me love WWE again. Every time he talked, I wanted to hear what he was going to say next. Every time he was in the ring, I wanted to see what was going to happen. The Rock says he’s ‘the most electrifying man in sports-entertainment’ – that’s true. When you get in the ring with him and you hear the audience, there’s an electricity that literally gives you goosebumps. There’s nothing quite like it.”

John Cena: “The reason that Cena’s on there is that he led WWE for longer than any superstar. He’s sold more shirts and captivated more audiences than anybody. Out of anybody, he taught me the most in the ring. Just being in the ring with a person like John Cena, you find out, ‘This is what I have to do to become the top guy – to become the face of WWE.’”