Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz has been officially announced for season 30 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

The season will premiere on Monday, September 20.

The Miz joins the following celebrities for this season: country music singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, reality TV star and philanthropist Christine Chiu, actress Melora Hardin, YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade, reality TV star Matt James of The Bachelor, former Broadway dancer and talk show host Amanda Kloots, actor Martin Kove, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, reality TV star and Miss USA 1992 Kenya Moore, former pro dancer and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, actor Brian Austin Green, actress and YouTuber JoJo Siwa, NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The former WWE Champion tweeted on the gig and wrote, “I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS.”

It will be interesting to see how DWTS impacts The Miz’s WWE career. He recently began a feud with former partner John Morrison but their first match was nixed a few weeks back, reportedly due to Miz’s DWTS commitments.

The Miz joins Chris Jericho, Stacy Keibler and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as stars who competed on DWTS while affiliated with WWE.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz and DWTS. Below are the related tweets, along with today’s cast reveal on Good Morning America:

I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS. pic.twitter.com/0vgEOMy4DM — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.