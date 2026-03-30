Tenure means nothing when it comes to WWE’s annual two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Case-in-point?

The Miz.

“The Most Must-See WWE Superstar” recently spoke with Esteban Ramirez for an interview promoting WrestleMania 42, during which he explained how he has been fighting to try and get on the card.

“I’ve been working harder than ever to literally try to be on the card of WrestleMania 42,” Miz stated. “The reason being is, there are so many superstars, so many new and upcoming superstars that have just been blowing the roof off the place.”

Among those new rising WWE Superstars is Oba Femi, whom Miz used as an example to further make his point.

“Oba Femi, it is not supposed to happen where a person walks into a WWE arena and everyone’s chanting your name right off the bat,” Miz stated. “That just doesn’t happen, it takes time to develop. He’s developed so quickly and now he’s going up against Brock Lesnar. Everyone’s excited about it, everyone’s talking about it.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.