Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz and pro dancer Witney Carson survived another elimination on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this week.

Week 3 of the show had a “Britney Spears Night” theme. Miz and Witney danced the Salsa to Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” single. They received a score of 22/30 from the judges, which was above average for this week. Carrie Ann Inaba gave them a 7, Len Goodman gave them a 7, and Bruno Tonioli gave them an 8.

Next Monday’s show will have a theme of “Disney Week: Heroes Night” but there’s no word on what dance The Miz will be doing yet. You can see video of this week’s dance below.

In other news on The Miz, he was drafted to the RAW brand in the 2021 WWE Draft on Monday night. The pick was announced as one of the supplemental picks revealed during RAW Talk last night. Miz took to Twitter and reacted to the news.

“There’s business to take care of first, but as soon as I take home that Mirror Ball Trophy on #DWTS, it’s right back to making #WWERaw the most MUST-SEE show on TV!,” he wrote.

The Miz had been feuding with former tag team partner John Morrison when he was taken off TV for Dancing With The Stars, right before their first match in the feud. Morrison was also drafted to stay on RAW.

Stay tuned for more on The Miz. You can see his Draft tweet below, along with footage from DWTS Week 3:

