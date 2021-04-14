During an interview with TMZ, The Miz spoke on how impressed he was with Bad Bunny and his performance in their match at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

Not only did he earn my respect, I think he earned the WWE Universe’s respect. I think he earned backstage’s respect. I think he earned everybody’s respect in what some are calling ‘The Best Celebrity Match at WrestleMania in History!’

You never know when he’ll come back. I think he had a great experience, I think everyone had a great experience with him. This guy has hundred dates of music concerts that he has coming up. I imagine he wants some time off, too! But look … what he did out there at WrestleMania opens the door anytime he wants to come back at WWE. Maybe I’ll get a Round 2!