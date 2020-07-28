The Miz On How He Feels About John Morrison’s Return To The Company

During his interview with 411, The Miz spoke on how John Morrison returning to the WWE has revitalized his drive and his character. Here’s what he had to say:
Having John Morrison back has kind of revamped me, if you will. It makes me feel better, and John tests my abilities both physically and mentally. He’s an out of the box thinker, you know? He thinks like no one else I’ve ever met in my entire life. And sometimes you’ve gotta tone him down and go, ‘That’s a little bit too out of the box.’ But I think us together is just immense chemistry, and we’ve been creating some really memorable moments. And honestly? Memorable songs that people still sing to me.
You can listen below:
Credit: 411Mania.
