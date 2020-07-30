The Miz On Not Understanding Why C.M. Punk Has Heat With Him

During his appearance on 411, The Miz gave his thoughts on C.M. Punk’s apparent heat towards him as it relates to feeling that he was an undeserving Wrestlemania headliner. Here’s what he had to say:
I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly — I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.
You can listen below:
Credit: 411.
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Eric Young On Vince McMahon: “You Failed As A Leader. You Failed Your Company. You Failed Your Shareholders”
- Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/2020
- Raquel Gonzalez No Longer with Dakota Kai In WWE NXT?
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing