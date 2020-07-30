The Miz On Not Understanding Why C.M. Punk Has Heat With Him

During his appearance on 411, The Miz gave his thoughts on C.M. Punk’s apparent heat towards him as it relates to feeling that he was an undeserving Wrestlemania headliner. Here’s what he had to say:

I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly — I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.

