The Miz gives his thoughts on Taylor Swift doing something in the world of professional wrestling.

The WWE superstar spoke about the global sensation during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. When asked if Swift would have the same effect on wrestling as she has in the NFL the A-lister had this to say:

Taylor Swift had an effect on anything she puts her hands on, anything she steps into. Her and her Swifties are unmatched.

Later, Miz jokes that if Swift wanted to step inside a wrestling ring he would happily show her what to do.

Honestly, if she wants to, I will be more than happy to show her how.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miz spoke about NFL superstar Travis Kelce potentially doing something in WWE. You can read about that here.

