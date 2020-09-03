WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with the Flight Club podcast to talk about his run as WWE champion, and give more input on his recent viral conversation with the New Day’s Big E on Talking Smack. Highlights are below.

How he had to change to become WWE champion:

Yeah, like my goal was to like, so from where I come from in WWE I know what the brass wants. I’ve been in the main events. I’ve been a WWE Champion. And in order to be that champion, I had to change. Change my outlook on everything. There’s a thing like being goofy and entertaining and fun. That doesn’t always put butts in seats. It allows people to look at you and go, ‘Oh, this guy’s fun, I can’t wait to see him’. But you’re not the poster child. You’re not the main event caliber. You’re not going for the Universal championship. And that’s what it takes.

On Big E:

Big E has all the tools that is needed to be a main eventer or a Universal champion. However, the way I look at him is he’s very goofy, and he’s very entertaining. And I don’t think that’s what is necessary. Now, if you watch Talking Smack episode one, Talking Smack episode two, you see Big E change from the funny haha entertaining Big E to a serious matter of fact, and this is how it’s done Big E to a person to literally to a person who you watch both episodes, you look at him and you go, ‘This is a main event caliber (talent). This is a person that people will pay money for to see as their Universal champion. And all it took was, you know, a question, a debate.

On the conversation he and Big E had on Talking Smack:

Honestly, I wish more people could have conversations like this. Open conversations like Big E and myself, we have these conversations. We talk about these things and put it on Talking Smack. That’s what Talking Smack is all about. Getting you behind the scenes, hearing what people talk about in the locker room, what kind of discussions are happening. These are the discussions that we have. We are open and we are honest about them. And if I’m wrong, tell me I’m wrong and tell me why I’m wrong. And if you’re wrong, I’m gonna say this and this is my opinion, and we’re gonna listen to each other and observe and learn. And I think that’s what more people need to do.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)