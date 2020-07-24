The Miz On What Would Lead To His Retirement

A fan on Twitter asked The Miz if he had a plan and a timeline in place for when he thinks he will retire. The Miz responded by instead laying out the only condition that would lead to his retirement – “when it stops being fun”. Here’s what he had to say:
Whenever it stops being fun. https://t.co/okmQS1SE94
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 24, 2020
