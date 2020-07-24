 The Miz On What Would Lead To His Retirement

The Miz On What Would Lead To His Retirement

One comment

A fan on Twitter asked The Miz if he had a plan and a timeline in place for when he thinks he will retire. The Miz responded by instead laying out the only condition that would lead to his retirement – “when it stops being fun”. Here’s what he had to say:

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy