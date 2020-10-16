During an appearance on Voices For Victory, The Miz revealed that he wanted to try out for Season 2 of Tough Enough but had to wait a couple seasons due to his MTV obligations. Here’s what he had to say:

No one really knows this, but I tried out for Tough Enough season two. They wouldn’t let me do it. They wouldn’t even let me try out, because I was already on MTV and Tough Enough was on MTV. And back then, you couldn’t be on three different shows. You had to be on one show, and stick to it.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Voices For Victory. H/T 411Mania.