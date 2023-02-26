The Miz recently did a Q&A on his TikTok account, fielding questions from fans about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion opened up on what it’s like to be a heel and being booed by fans.

“Honestly? I thrive on it,” Miz said in response to the question. “Like, I live for the boos. Like, I love it. Some people like to be booed or chanted ‘you suck’; I’m a button pusher. I’ve gotten it from my dad. I realized I got it from my dad when we were in San Francisco at WrestleMania. And my dad said something to me, and I said ‘Don’t worry about it.’ And then he said it again, and again. And I looked at him in the eye and went, ‘Oh my god, I do this I do this to everyone. He’s being really annoying right now.’ And I went in my head, ‘Oh my god, maybe I got this from him.’” “I enjoy the booing. So if you’re going to boo me, boo ne louder. And if you start cheering me, I’m probably gonna turn it to make sure that you’re booing me, because I just like it more. I live by this quote: ‘I’d rather you hate me for everything I am, then love me for something I’m not.’ So that’s what I go by.”

Quotes via 411 Mania