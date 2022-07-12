The Miz and his “tiny balls” have been a running joke on WWE RAW for a few weeks now. The A-Lister’s opponents announce that he has “tiny, tiny balls” while he insists that he has “massive balls.”

The gag continued during last night’s RAW when Miz and Ciampa teamed up for a DQ loss to AJ Styles and Ezekiel. The Miz then took to Twitter after the show to tout his new “Massive Balls” t-shirt on the WWE Shop website.

The front of the shirt uses the Hello name tag that Miz has used in the past to tell everyone his name and how awesome he is. Instead of his name, the name tag says, “MY BALLS ARE MASSIVE!” The back of the t-shirt says, “IT’S A THING”

The $27.99 t-shirt will begin shipping on Friday, July 22. You can see the shirt below.

Miz tweeted on the new shirt and wrote, “You know it’s true when @WWE puts it on a shirt [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]”

Logan Paul is set to return to WWE RAW next Monday night in Tampa to continue the SummerSlam feud with The Miz. You can bet he will also have something to say about The Miz’s lower region.

