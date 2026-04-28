The Miz has been making the media rounds to promote the reboot of American Gladiators, which he will serve as the host for.

During an interview with Houston Life (see video below), The Miz spoke about Jelly Roll being all over the place, including lending his vocals to the theme for American Gladiators.

“Jelly Roll does a phenomenal job,” he said. “Jelly Roll’s all over the place, by the way. WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, he’s there. I mean, he’s following me in all directions, and then we have him doing our song for American Gladiators, and Jelly Roll’s just on top of his game right now.”

He added, “I think everyone loves hearing him sing, and if you’ve ever seen him live, let me tell you something. It is… Unbelievable. Not only is he entertaining, but the stories that he’s able to tell in between the songs, unreal, unbelievable.”

In addition to the above interview, The Miz also appeared as a guest on Games With Names for an interview, during which he spoke about The Rock calling him to praise him for his impression of him before WrestleMania 27.

“The week before (WrestleMania), I dressed up as The Rock,” Miz said. “I remember going to Vince (McMahon) going, ‘This isn’t going to work. No one is going to believe I’m The Rock. I don’t look like The Rock. I have blue eyes. I’m not bald. I’m not a 6’7” Samoan.’ He’s like, ‘They’ll believe.’ ‘It’s not going to work.’ ‘We’ll put a bald cap on you.’ I’m still 6’5”. I’m built, but I’m not built. I ended up putting on a t-shirt, and The Rock’s music hits. The crowd goes nuts. In my head backstage, I’m going, ‘This is going to be horrible.’ As I’m about to walk out, Vince is ging, ‘Wait!’ I hear the crowd start to come down. ‘Now.’ I walk out and did the best Rock impression I possibly could.”

He continued, “As I’m walking out, there is another eruption, bigger than the one before. ‘How is this working? Do they not know that I’m not the Rock?’ I take the sunglasses off and they pop again. ‘This is unbelievable.’ As I’m walking down, they start realizing it’s me, and the pop goes into a huge chorus of boos, which is exactly what we wanted. I beat up John Cena, cut a promo on Rock, fans, Cena, and we are ready for WrestleMania.”

From there, he recalled the reaction from the person who matters the most in a situation like that.

The person being impersonated.

“That day, I flew back to LA and I got a voicemail from The Rock,” he said. “‘That’s how you do it. That’s how you step up to the plate and hit a home run.’ He does not have to do this. He’s the Rock.”