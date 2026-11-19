The Miz has been involved in his fair share of unusual WWE storylines over the years, but one particular segment involving a former NFL star still stands out for all the wrong reasons.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones Game Night, the former WWE Champion was asked to identify the dumbest storyline he had ever been involved in that probably shouldn’t have made it to television.

His answer took him back to November 2013, when Michael Strahan appeared on Monday Night Raw for a Miz TV segment alongside The Miz and Titus O’Neil.

What started as an in-ring interview eventually turned into an impromptu hip toss competition, with the former NFL defensive end getting the better of both WWE Superstars.

“I had a hip toss competition with Michael Strahan. A hip toss is you take a guy and you kinda toss him, they kinda do a flip. The higher they get, the better it looks. It can be [about height]. I mean, to be honest, I don’t even know.”

The Miz went on to explain that the location made the segment particularly challenging, as the notoriously outspoken New York audience wasn’t exactly the ideal crowd for something that failed to connect.

He also made it clear that his criticism wasn’t directed at Strahan, who he praised as a natural television personality. Instead, it was the concept of putting him in a wrestling competition that The Miz struggled to understand.

“It was in New York of all places. New Yorkers are very known as a crowd that like, they’ll let you know exactly how they feel. If they don’t respect you, they’ll do nothing. That’s the worst thing you could possibly have and they don’t care. Michael Strahan’s always amazing on TV. Anytime you put him in any situation, it’s great, except for a hip toss competition.”