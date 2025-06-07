Fightful Select is reporting that some of the stage ladders at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 have pyro effects built into them.

In case it wasn’t already obvious that WWE wants to distance itself from Alberto Del Rio, he was edited out of all their video packages at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

After The Miz tweeted his support for R-Truth following news that WWE would not be renewing Truth’s contract, fans noticed that The Miz no longer had “WWE” listed in his social media bios.

That sparked a wave of speculation online about Miz’s own status with the company. The Miz addressed the rumors directly via Instagram, urging fans to stop feeding into online chatter. He made it clear that none of the claims about him were true and emphasized that his relationship with WWE remains solid. He said,

“And since I’m talking on here, I feel like I need to address some things because I keep getting texts from friends asking me, ‘Is the news on social media real?’ And my thing is everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it. Because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false and I didn’t want to address it. I thought it would just go away. I didn’t want to draw attention to it because if I said something, then it might draw more attention and I just didn’t want that but, it just keeps going. So, I will say it like it is. As far as X, Instagram and TikTok and my profiles, I’ve never changed any of ‘em recently. The last time I changed my Twitter profile was probably five years ago. It still says Twitter on it so — it doesn’t say it — so I haven’t changed that in like five years. I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped Miz Golf, which is part of WWE’s YouTube. So, and then, as far as WWE is concerned, tonight is the most important pay-per-view of the year in my opinion because it’s Money in the Bank…”

WWEShop is now selling AAA merchandise.

Following the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event on June 7th — which featured stars like El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, Pagano, and more — WWEShop.com has officially added AAA t-shirts to its store. Each shirt is priced at $34.99.

During a recent interview with Variety, Naomi commented on reinventing herself after turning heel, hearing her new theme music for the first time, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On reinventing herself: “I’d been thinking about this for a while, about where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do if I was going to change. I wanted to do something completely opposite and outside of the box, from the bright, the glow, the neon colors and the bright, bubbly stuff. With what I did to Jade, and leaving a crime scene, it popped into my head – oh man, this is perfect. Caution tape is universal. Everybody knows what that means when they see it.”

On hearing her new theme music for the first time: “That was crazy. I loved it. Again, I wanted to go with something different, more of an edge. I do love alternative rock, and when I requested new music, I was able to have a little input. I definitely wanted to be rock instead of the EDM that I had done before, or the hip-hop vibes I had with other music. I’m very happy with it.”

On how fans have reacted to her heel character: “It’s everything that I wanted it to be. It feels good to be able to change the audience perspective of me in such a quick period of time. That’s something I was definitely nervous about, because they’ve seen me as a good character and a ‘good girl’ for so long. To just completely switch it up – you never know how or if it’s going to work, or whether or not fans are going to buy it. That was a big challenge for me.”

And finally, you can check out the countdown special for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 below: