The Miz says he walked into WrestleMania 42 fully expecting to fight John Cena — but the moment took a very different direction.

Speaking on the Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast, Miz revealed that when he stepped into Allegiant Stadium, he believed a physical confrontation with Cena was imminent. Instead, Cena handed him the spotlight rather than throwing punches.

“When I was out there, I was expecting to have to fight John Cena. John Cena was like, ‘No, have your moment, here’s a microphone. Do what you do best.’”

Given their history, including their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 27, Miz said the expectation of another showdown made the moment feel even bigger. He entered the segment prepared for a fight, only to pivot into a promo instead.

According to Miz, that promo was meant to feature a major reveal tied to the upcoming American Gladiators reboot. He believed the footage he planned to show would generate significant buzz coming out of WrestleMania.

“I’m about to give everyone a never-before-seen footage of American Gladiators… Huge right? This is big.”

However, the segment didn’t go as planned. Before he could deliver the reveal, Danhausen interrupted, shifting the tone entirely and sending the moment in an unexpected direction.

“That’s not the way you want to have a WrestleMania moment, especially at Allegiant Stadium. That’s not what I imagined my moment would be.”

Miz’s comments provide insight into how quickly plans can evolve on WWE’s biggest stage. What began as a potentially high-profile confrontation with Cena turned into a promotional segment that never reached its intended payoff.

The situation also highlights the unpredictability of WrestleMania moments. Even for a veteran like Miz, expectations do not always align with execution once the segment unfolds live. In this case, the missed fight with Cena may ultimately stand out more than what actually aired, adding a layer of “what could have been” to his WrestleMania 42 experience.

Do you think WWE should have followed through with The Miz vs. John Cena, or was the promo segment the right call?