A bonus episode of “Miz & Mrs.” will air on the USA Network after tonight’s WWE RAW episode goes off the air.

This will be a preview of the new season premiere of the show, which airs this Thursday on the USA Network at 10:30pm ET. These new episodes of “Miz & Mrs.” will follow The Miz and Maryse as they move homes once again, and welcome their second child.

Miz tweeted to promote tonight’s bonus episode and included a preview.

He wrote, “[siren emoji] TONIGHT AFTER RAW [siren emoji] @usa_network is doubling down on @MizandMrsTV this week. Catch an all new bonus episode of #MizAndMrs after @wwe #Raw TONIGHT!!!! And make sure you watch our premiere on Thursday 10:30/9:30c. Also @marysemizanin cheats at cards. #MizAndMrs”

You can see the related tweets below:

🚨TONIGHT AFTER RAW 🚨@usa_network is doubling down on @MizandMrsTV this week. Catch an all new bonus episode of #MizAndMrs after @wwe #Raw TONIGHT!!!! And make sure you watch our premiere on Thursday 10:30/9:30c. Also @marysemizanin cheats at cards. #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/D1PuodBBjh — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 9, 2020

Surprise! 😎 We're dropping a special bonus episode of #MizAndMrs a few days early TONIGHT at 11/10c after #WWERaw on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/v8sfFiV3KT — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) November 9, 2020

