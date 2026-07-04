The Miz has been around for quite a while at the top level in WWE.

He’s seen-and-done it all.

During a recent extended sit-down interview on ‘My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox,’ the WWE legend spoke about some of the things he’s seen and done throughout his long career in the world’s premiere sports entertainment company.

Among the topics covered is The Miz naming the funniest wrestlers he’s ever worked with, including who would crack him up during matches, as well as what the most painful finisher he’s ever taken was.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the funniest wrestlers he’s ever worked with and who would crack him up during matches in WWE: “Santino Marella. I mean, every time I would have a match with him, I would be laughing during the match. Because he would just crack me up. Just some of the things that he would come up with is so funny. Truth is also right up there. I mean, I bet (he’s the most common answer). The reason being is, Truth is unlike any other superstar I’ve ever met in my life. One, he’s able to last as long as he has because of the comedy he brings, the people that he touches. You know that he touches people because when he sent out a tweet last year about being released, you saw all the superstars pour in there and say, ‘oh my God, this can’t be,’ the fans started chanting we want Truth, had a whole revolution to basically get his job back. So now he’s still there and still making us last still making us feel so he’s he’s a pretty incredible person and plus I’ve been Awesome Truth. Tag Team Champions with him many times.”

On the most painful finisher he’s ever taken: “Man, any type of powerbomb. So anyone that does a power bomb where you’re up on their shoulders and they powerbomb, that’s always a bad one. (Kevin Owens’ pop-up powerbomb?) That one’s-Yeah, that one’s pretty rough. It’s not too bad. Maybe a chokeslam is pretty brutal. Because when I want to take a chokeslam, I’m going as high as I possibly can, and when you come back down, poof, your back feels it. Oh, Great Khali’s. Holy cow. Great Khali would have to be number one.”