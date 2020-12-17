WWE superstar The Miz recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to talk all things pro-wrestling, including what it felt like to represent the WWE in the 2018 Celebrity All-Star game. Highlights are below.

Playing in the celebrity 2018 all-star baseball game:

We were on the road for WWE live events, and I found as many batting cages as possible and I hit at every one of them,” Mizanin says. “This is bigger than me. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m representing WWE. We are the greatest athletes in the world. We can host; we can do it all.

Praises Drew McIntyre but says a cash-in could happen at any point:

Right now, there is nothing more important to me in WWE than making the ‘Money in the Bank’ contract. That’s my goal. Drew McIntyre is a true, bona fide superstar, and he’s the champion for a reason. But you never know when I’ll cash in.

How his life is at the moment: