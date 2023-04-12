The Miz recalls the first time he saw the famous “Hate Me Now” promo video in WWE.

The A-Lister headlined WrestleMania 27 against John Cena, where he went into the match as WWE Champion. Prior to the contest, a promo package of The Miz looking back at the history of famous world champions like Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin were spliced together with footage of his journey from the Real World to the WWE. The video is still regarded as one of the best video packages WWE has done in the modern era.

According to Miz, he didn’t seen the video until moments before he entered the ring for his showdown with Cena. That’s what he told Adrian Hernandez is a recent interview.

When you saw it (is when I first saw the ‘Hate Me Now’ video package). I swear, I’m standing, getting ready to go out. I think my music’s gonna hit and all of a sudden, this amazing video plays and I go, ‘Oh my gosh’ and then my music hit and I went, wait, I gotta perform after that? That was amazing, that was incredible. I didn’t even know that was happening. That’s the incredible part and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God. How’d you not know?’ It’s like, ‘I don’t know how I didn’t know. No one told me.’ It was so busy that day that it’s just, I was doing this, I was doing media, I was getting ready, my brain prepared for the match and then once you see that video, you go, oh wow and then your music hits and you go, oh wow. Alright.

Miz would go on to defeat John Cena thanks to a major assist from The Rock. At this year’s WrestleMania he got punched by Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg, a moment that will make him never listen to Gin and Juice again. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)