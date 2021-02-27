The Miz was the latest guest on the Oral Sessions podcast with host Renee Paquette where the A-Lister discussed his WWE championship win at last Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, and how he didn’t find out he was cashing-in his Money In The Bank briefcase until hours before the show. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t find out he’d be cashing-in until hours before:

I had no idea. I walked in there (in the afternoon) and nobody was talking to me, like, all the creative, I’m like, ‘Is anyone going to tell me what the hell is going on?’ Then, I went in and figured out what was going on, and I was like, ok, this is it. Honestly, you never believe it’s going to happen. You don’t. Until you hear one, two, three, you don’t believe it’s going to happen.

Talks how well Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have been performing:

If you’ve been watching WWE at all, Drew and Roman are on fire. They are incredibly hard to beat. They have grabbed the brass ring and basically said, we are untouchable. You are not going to be able to touch us. You’re not going to be able to get this title off of us. It’s very difficult. Being Mr. Money in the Bank, the fear is always, you’re going to cash in and lose.

